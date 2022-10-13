Chiranjeevi is currently receiving loads of love for his recent release Godfather. While this Mohan Raja film continues to impress the veteran actor’s fans, the star has decided to talk about the failure of his other 2022 release – Acharya. Also, starring his son Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde in full-fledged roles, the film action-drama bombed at the box office and the makers suffered.

On Thursday, while at an event, the South actor opened up about the box office failure of Acharya. He not only said that he takes full responsibility when a film of his fails but he also said he has no guilt about doing the film. The actor, also revealed he and Ram returned 80 percent of their remuneration. Read on.

As reported by Hindustan Times, at a recent event Chiranjeevi opened up about the failure of Acharya. The veteran actor said, “I take full responsibility when a film fails and I take the failure of Acharya in my stride. I have no guilt feeling about doing the film. In fact, both Ram Charan and I returned 80 percent of our remuneration to the producer.”

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya was based on a middle-aged social reformer, who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. This film marked the first time the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were seen sharing screen space in full-length roles. Released on April 29, 2022, the film was said to have been made on a budget of Rs140 crore but collected just around Rs 76 crore at the box office.

Talking about Chiranjeevi’s recent release, reports suggest that Godfather has grossed over Rs. 100 crore at the box office already. Directed by Mohan Raja, the political action-drama also stars Salman Khan in an extended cameo with Nayanthara, Satyadev, and Murali Sharma, among others.

