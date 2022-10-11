After a dud like Acharya this year, fans have kept high hopes from Chiranjeevi’s Godfather. But it seems that the film is not living up to the expectations at the box office. Even with a low breakeven mark, the recently released mass entertainer is failing to make a big impact. Keep reading to know about the verdict the film might end up getting.

Before the release, we saw how the makers were struggling to find satisfying deals for its release. As Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Acharya tanked at the box office, distributors were refraining from buying the film at a price demanded by the makers. Eventually, theatrical rights were sold at a reasonable price.

As per the report in Tracktollywood.com, Godfather’s theatrical rights are valued at 80 crores. Now, as per the early trends, the film has earned 65 crores nett (all languages) in the first 6 days at the Indian box office. As the Chiranjeevi starrer witnessed a considerable drop on Monday, it feels that the lifetime collection might end up below the 100 crore mark.

At the given trend, Godfather is expected to go past the breakeven mark of 80 crores nett in India and could possibly end its journey between 85-95 crores, which would be just an average total as it yields a profit of only 5-15 crores to distributors. Let’s see how the film performs from hereon. One thing is for sure the film will not be a flop now.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara, who plays a pivotal role in Godfather, called Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi “a gem of a person and a powerhouse performer”. In an emotional thank you note, which she penned to both the film’s unit and to the audiences for their support, the actress said, “Thank you to all the movie lovers and my fans for making ‘Godfather’ a humongous blockbuster.”

