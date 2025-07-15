Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office BMS Sales: Aamir Khan Finally Dethrones Raid 2 & Every Single Indian Film Of 2025 Except 1

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has done the unthinkable at the box office as it surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 and every single Bollywood film of 2025 except Chhaava to register the second biggest ticket sales of 2025 on BMS. Currently, Aamir Khan’s sports dramedy stands at a total ticket sales of 2.92 million.

Top 5 Ticket Sales Of 2025 On BMS

Aamir Khan has pushed Raid 2 to number 3 in the list of top 5 ticket sales of 2025. Raid 2 registered a ticket sale of 2.91 million in its lifetime which is now followed by Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 at number 4 with a ticket sale of 2.4 million. The top spot is still owned by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava with 12.58 million ticket sales.

Sitaare Zameen Par Not Surrendering!

Sitaare Zameen Par is now the 13th Bollywood film with the highest ticket sales on BookMyShow since the trending feature was introduced in 2023. It would be impossible for the film to enter the top 10 but it might aim another spot beating Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan with a ticket sales of 2.97 million.

Check out the biggest ticket sales for Bollywood films on BMS ever since the daily tracking started (2023 – 25).

Chhaava: 12.58 Million Jawan: 12.40 Million Stree 2: 11.16 Million Animal: 9.91 Million Gadar 2: 9.18 Million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 4.67 Million Dunki: 4.08 Milli on Tiger 3: 4 Million Singham Again: 3.77 Million Fighter: 3.68 Million OMG 2: 3 Million Shaitaan: 2.97 Million Sitaare Zameen Par: 2.92 Million (Running) Raid 2 : 2.91 Million Housefull 5: 2.40 Million

Sitaare Zameen Par Ticket Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of Aamir Khan’s Sports Drama on BMS.

Pre Sales: 92K

Week 1: 1.51 Million

Week 2: 808K

Week 3: 372K

4th Friday: 27.28K

4th Saturday: 58.56K

4th Sunday: 49.82K

4th Monday: 13.7K

Total: 2.92 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

