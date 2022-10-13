We love worshipping our male heroes. From our King Khan Shah Rukh Khan to Bhaijaan Salman Khan and more, India is the land of some of the greatest male actors and stars. But have you ever wondered what they would look like as female stars? Well if you have then you will enjoy this video and if you haven’t even then you will laugh at the face swaps going on. Scroll below to watch the hilarious gender swap video!

The video in question might offend some fans because it’s a gender swap. So we would request you to take the entire thing in jest and as a fun thing to laugh out loud at. We hope no egos will be hurt after watching the clip.

In the video shared on the subreddit r/BollyBlindsNGossip by user u/Key_Refrigerator_636 we can see a slideshow of various male actors like Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Shahid Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Salman Khan, and more looking like the gender reversed version of themselves.

Check out the video below:

Commentators couldn’t help notice the similarities between the gender swapped stars and our current female personalities.

One commentator under the video said, “Sunny Deol looks like Karishma Kapoor.”

Another said, “John Abraham is Male Bipasha Basu.”

A befuddled commentator said, “Amitabh bachchan was the funniest 😂 looks like shweta bachan.”

One said, “Shahid looks like Alia at the time of her debut.”

Another chimed in to say, “Am I the only one who thinks Salman looks like Pooja Hegde in this??”

We can’t say for sure, but what makes the video even more hilarious is the background music of Aisa Ho Toh Kaisa Hoga by Asha Bhosle that plays throughout. What did you think about the video? Which male star resembles a female actor in the swapped version? Let us know and stay tuned for more such hilarious Bollywood updates.

