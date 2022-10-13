Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the best phase of her life pregnancy as she’s set to welcome her first little bundle of joy with husband Ranbir Kapoor. After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14, the duo surprised one and all with their pregnancy announcement. The entire Kapoor and Bhatt Parivaar is over the moon and have been eagerly waiting to the arrival of baby Kapoor. Recently, the Raazi actress Shaheen Bhatt reacted to her pregnancy and here’s what she has to say.

Soon after the Brahmastra duo made the pregnancy announcement, it was being speculated that they were pregnant out of the wedlock. While their fans continue to slam the haters, star sister has now reacted to the same.

During her recent interview, Shaheen Bhatt was asked about her reaction to netizens claim of Alia Bhatt being pregnant before marriage. Shaheen said that it is her journey whatever she’s dealt with.

Speaking to News18, Shaheen Bhatt said, “I will not speak for her because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there. And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practiced at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on.”

Meanwhile, Shaheen Bhatt is all excited to welcome her first nephew/niece. Speaking about the same, she added, “Alia is the first among us, siblings, who will be welcoming a baby. There is a vibe of extreme nervousness and excited anticipation (at home). We are waiting to meet the new member of our family…It has been a wonderful year for our family in that sense. It has grown tremendously this past year. There is only more joy and happiness to come our way and I am looking forward to that.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her last release Brahmastra. She also has Jee Le Zara and Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone in the pipeline.

