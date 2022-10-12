Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her personal and professional life. The actress, who’s married to Ranbir Kapoor is currently prepping for the stage of her life- motherhood. The couple is all set to welcome their first baby. Before delivering the baby, the Raazi actress delivered a successful film Brahmastra, which broke many records at the box office. But did you just like many other films, the diva has even turned down Prabhas starrer Saaho?

Earlier we told you that the Saaho makers had approached Disha Patani after Shraddha Kapoor but they decided to go with the latter actress after Patani quoted 5 crore for her role in the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But looks like not Shraddha Kapoor but Alia Bhatt was Saaho makers’ first choice. Recently, a user claimed the same on his Twitter account and he’s been receiving mixed reactions from the netizens. The user wrote, “#AliaBhatt was the first choice for the female lead in #Saho , she rejected the role because there wasn’t much to do and she doesn’t want to act in meaningless roles.” Soon after the Tweet surfaced on the web, netizens couldn’t help but ask why did Alia do films like RRR and Brahmastra.

A user wrote, “What she did in brahmstra was even more neaningless than saaho whole film shiva shiva shiva. Shraddha was much better.” While another wrote, “Just chant Siva Siva Siva … Challenging role.” A twitterti even accused her of snatching meaty roles. The comment read, “Alia Bhatt begs each and every role from directors because she is Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter and Karan Johar is her mentor. Alia Bhatt snatches meaty roles from other beautiful and talented Actresses. Karan Johar is a Bollywood Mafia & Alia Bhatt is the most Mediocre Nepo Actress.”

Read a few more comments below:

Then how she did RRR — Adi reddy fan 🇮🇳 ❤ 🇯🇵 (@SivatejaYerram6) October 11, 2022

Alia is a bad actress ✅

Raazi collected around 200 crs ww(aali female lead) Alia is a bad actress ✅

Raazi collected around 200 crs ww(aali female lead) Krk is d self made superstar,but bollywood mafia didn't gve him chance 🥲 sed life — karan (SidHearT) (@nsp9780) October 12, 2022

Haa RRR or Brahmastra mei toh bahot kuch tha Alia ke pass karne ke liye 😂 — Sandy Malik (@SandyMa41007316) October 11, 2022

This is the truth mam had to say it out because no actress is serious expect her — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) October 11, 2022

Bhai rrr me act kiya toh seedhe Oscar for supporting role me jaane ka chance mila, wahin agar saaho me jaati toh jbrdsti track record hi kharab hota, because uski filmography abhi tk bahut jyada acchi hai. — Ankit Dubey (@AnkitDu94123549) October 11, 2022

Alia Bhatt begs each and every role from directors because she is Mahesh Bhatt's daughter and Karan Johar is her mentor Alia Bhatt snatches meaty roles from other beautiful and talented Actresses Karan Johar is a Bollywood Mafia & Alia Bhatt is the most Mediocre Nepo Actress — The Last Leaf 🌿 (@calmolive) October 11, 2022

Well, many weren’t aware of the same. However, in 2020, ETimes had quoted a source saying, “Alia is busy setting a league of her own by taking up some really good performance-oriented roles. So at a stage when she’s setting such a bright example as far as her film choices are concerned, she doesn’t want to break the chain by doing a film where she is more like a supporting cast. Even her family approved of her decision and have no regrets whatsoever.”

How many of you knew Alia Bhatt being the first choice for Shraddha Kapoor’s character in Saaho? Do let us know.

Must Read: KRK To Review Brahmastra & Expose The Box Office Controversy, Says “Kangana Ranaut Said Karan Johar Is Giving Fake Collections…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram