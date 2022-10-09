Kamaal R Khan aka KRK took a break from Twitter a while ago owing to his imprisoned. But he is back on the micro-blogging site and is holding nothing back. The self-proclaimed critic recently took to the platform and shared that he will be posting a video regarding Kangana Ranaut’s accusations against Karan Johar.

In case you don’t know, the Queen actress has slammed KJo and accused him of faking the box office numbers of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and more. Read on to know what he said and how netizens are reacting to it.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, KRK tweeted in regards to Kangana calling out Karan for faking the collections of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer. He wrote, “Actress Kangana Ranaut said that @karanjohar is giving fake collections of his film #Brahmashtra to declare film a HIT. While Karan said that now everything is digital, So anyone can track real collections. My review will release soon to explain that who is lying and why.”

Actress Kangana Ranaut said that @karanjohar is giving fake collections of his film #Brahmashtra to declare film a HIT. While Karan said that now everything is digital, So anyone can track real collections. My review will release soon to explain that who is lying and why. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 9, 2022

Commenting on KRK’s tweet one user wrote, “Kangana ki last film kaun si thi jo box office me Safal hui?” while another added, “I am waiting….” A third commented, “When producer and distributors are happy with collections and planning with part 2 then what’s the use of this discussion. Is their a testimony from any of the theatre owners or multiplex chains that they are in loss? #KanganaRanaut #Brahmastra” A fourth noted, “Even #Brahmastra 4th sunday’s collection would be bigger than #Dhakad lifetime 🤣 Stardomless kangana is frustrated bcoz of her own disasters movies 🤣🤣🤣”

Another commented, “Most awaited review I guess. Please review movie also🙏” One more wrote to his tweet, “Hahah krk still milking brahmastra even today that’s itself is the proof. He is making sure brahmastra get intact to the mind of people who are hating it. Remember negative publicity is also a publicity. 😏”

When producer and distributors are happy with collections and planning with part 2 then what's the use of this discussion. Is their a testimony from any of the theatre owners or multiplex chains that they are in loss? #KanganaRanaut #Brahmastra — Nationfirst🇮🇳 (@Dynamicdon2) October 9, 2022

Today's advance booking 🔥 Even #Brahmastra 4th sunday's collection would be bigger than #Dhakad lifetime 🤣 Stardomless kangana is frustrated bcoz of her own disasters movies 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/u30ReIXGTs — Priya (@Priyasinha54321) October 9, 2022

Hahah krk still milking brahmastra even today that's itself is the proof.

He is making sure brahmastra get intact to the mind of people who are hating it.

Remember negative publicity is also a publicity. 😏 — errOrnab एररनब (@TweetvaChan) October 9, 2022

Frustrated people like you and Kangana had been criticising bollywood for months but facts is seen that still new films are realising and even doing sufficient business in India and abroad on Screens and OTT — TanRaj (@TanRajX1) October 9, 2022

Sahi baat hai pic.twitter.com/smM7WKaPNm — Duniya Ki Aisi Ki Taisi (@AisiDuniya) October 9, 2022

Do you think Karan Johar is faking the box office numbers of Brahmastra? Or are you waiting to watch KRK’s review to know whether Kangana Ranaut is saying the truth?? Let us know in the comments below.

