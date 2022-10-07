Brahmastra box office day 29 (Early Trends): Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has emerged as a successful film. Even after releasing four weeks ago, the film continues to set the cash register ringing. It remained steady at the box office.

Thanks to the many holidays and festivals in the season and reduced ticket prices, Ayan Mukherji’s film has become the first choice among many viewers. Adventure fantasy drama collections have reached around 262 crores*. This is a mammoth total only a few films have managed to score this in their lifetime.

After ruling the box office for almost three weeks, Ayan Mukherji’s film has slowed down in week 4 with collections coming down to lakhs on weekdays. Brahmastra is experiencing a modest fourth week as recent releases like Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Vikram Vedha are pulling crowds at the theatres.

If the early trends are to go by, Brahmastra will collect Rs 0.50-0.75 crore on day 29. Even though the film has slowed down, it seems it will be here till Diwali. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer is competing against Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Both films are making big strides at the box office. So far, Pushkar Gayathri’s film has earned 60 crores* in seven days. Looking at the pace, the film will soon enter the 100-crore club in a few days.

Mani Ratnam’s multistarrer maintained a solid momentum at the box office since last Friday. The film did extremely well during the opening weekend by hitting the 100 crore mark and now, it has quickly moved on toward 150 crores. With the two new releases, Brahmastra’s business has been quite dull and screenings in cinemas have been reduced.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first installment of the trilogy in the Astraverse. Much like Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ayan Mukherji created Astraverse- a universe of its own with ‘astras’ as the key point. Nearly 8-9 Astras are already introduced in the first installment of the film.

Now Fans are eagerly anticipating an in-depth analysis and backstories being explored in the other parts of the Astraverse. Fans are also excited to find out the lead cast of ‘Part 2: Dev’ as well.

