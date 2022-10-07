Brahmastra has slowed down in Week 4 with collections coming down to lakhs during the weekdays. The weekdays brought in around 2.50 crores* more though at least a crore more was expected due to the Dussehra holiday in between and the festivities kick-starting.

However, looks like fireworks would have to wait now till Diwali with the arrival of Ram Setu and Thank God since Vikram Vedha hasn’t been electrifying either and PS-1 [Hindi] is also managing to make an impression just about.

Advertisement

Coming to the Ayan Mukerji film, after making waves in the first three weeks and then seeing a modest fourth week, its collections have reached 262 crores*. Be it the current times or even pre-pandemic, this is a mammoth total as barely a few films have managed to score this much in their lifetime.

Though earlier it had seemed that the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer could well aim for that 275 crores milestone, for now, the expectations need to be lowered. By the look of things and the trending so far, a lifetime of 270 crores is more plausible for Brahmastra.

Advertisement

Trending

Still, that’s good enough now to give a solid platform for the second instalment of Brahmastra to build its base on. There hasn’t been any film in the past which was designed as a franchise and its first part collected as much.

Be it Tiger franchise, Baahubali series, KGF chapters or Pushpa parts, they all opened in the 50-200 crores range and then were built as franchises. On the other hand, Brahmastra has taken a head-start of over 250 crores in the very first part, which is an excellent record and would need something far more spectacular to follow through on.

Now if that’s not epic, what is!?

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Vikram Vedha Box Office Day 7: A Passable First Week, Would Have To Challenge Trends & History To Take A Shot At 100 Crore Club

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram