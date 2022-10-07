At the close of its first week in theatres, Vikram Vedha has collected 60 crores* at the box office. Had the film indeed opened as per expectations i.e. 15-18 crores on Friday, then this would have been the first week’s number. In fact, even after a start of 10.58 crores on Friday, there was always a chance for the film to gross much higher since all-around positive word of mouth would have helped the film grow higher over the weekend and then gain maximum advantage of the Dussehra holiday season ahead. Hence, ideally, at least 75 crores were expected.

Now that’s the kind of number which was needed if the Gayatri-Pushkar directed drama was to have any chance to take a shot at the 100 Crore Club. However, that hasn’t happened, which means at best the film can aim for 85-90 crores lifetime.

That’s because if one looks at those movies which opened in the range of 10-11 crores, the only ones to score a century eventually are Dream Girl, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bala, Son of Sardaar, Kaabil, Raid and Shivaay. Now each of these films had a better Week One with Raid being the lowest at 63.05 crores.

The Ajay Devgn starrer in fact had a better word of mouth and even the first-week number was bigger than Vikram Vedha. Moreover, it wasn’t supported by any national holiday, which was the case with Vikram Vedha due to which at least a couple of extra crores were anyways added to its total. Remove that and the gap only widens with Race.

At best, the film’s trajectory would be on the lines of Veere Di Wedding and PadMan which had a start of 10.70 crores and 10.26 crores, took home a first week total of 56.96 crores and 62.87 crores respectively, and eventually folded up at 83 crores and 81.82 crores each.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited. All collections as per production and distribution sources

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

