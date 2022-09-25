Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer action-drama-fantasy-adventure film Brahmastra is still roaring at the box office. Since National Day Cinema celebratory ticketing price range, the Ayan Mukerji’s directorial film saw a massive rise in the footfall and ticket sale and earned Rs 11 crore nett in all languages in Friday.

Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy visionary Brahmastra finally saw the light of the day on September 9. And since then, the film has received a mixed reaction from the audience, however, the box office collection gave a massive support to the movie.

As per a report in Business Today, the sudden rise from Thursday to Friday could be due to the National Cinema Day because of the lower ticket range (Rs 75 at regular screens and Rs 200 in premium screens). There was a jump of Rs 3 crore.

Brahmastra (Hindi) collection saw around Rs 8.50 crore nett on its third Friday. As per reports, it is second-highest Hindi language film to see such a collection on its third Friday after SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi).

According to BoxofficeIndia.com, Brahmastra saw a massive 14 lakhs of footfall on its third Friday, which is nearly 25 per cent less than its first day of entrance. Ayan Mukerji’s film grossed 200 crore nett mark in its Hindi language, making it one of the rare original Hindi film to cross the 200 crore mark apart from The Kashmir Files.

Well, as the excitement about Brahmastra still abuzz, director Ayan Mukerji has already announed its sequels and shared that it would be much darker and dramatic. He had told PTI, “It is a love story and Shiva got his power from love. But ‘Part Two: Dev’ will be a darker and juicier story in terms of the dramatic conflict. The follow-ups will be darker for sure.”

We can’t wait to witness the rest of the Astraverse. What about you? Let us know in the comments!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

