Chup Box Office Day 2: Sunny Deol Starrer Has Decent Collections On Saturday, All Eyes On Growth Today

It was pretty much expected that Chup would see a dip in collections today due to change in ticket rates that would be an impediment for a much larger crowd to step into theatres for second day in succession. On Friday, the film had collected 3.06 crores which was actually far better than expected even if the ticket rates had been normal. Hence, there is a large volume of target audience that had already watched the film on the very first day.

This is what was expected to make the second day interesting since the crowd that was coming in was of the neutral variety which was motivated by the word of mouth that had had started spreading. Looking at this, Saturday collections have been decent enough with 2.07 crores been collected. Now this could well have been the first day numbers of the film and had the word of mouth been very good then on Saturday it would have collected that 3.06 crores which had instead come on Friday.

This means that in a way, everything has pretty much balanced out well for the Balki directed film inside these two days with 5.13 crores been collected and now it’s all about that growth which the film sees on Sunday. In regular circumstances, the film would have gone further ahead of Saturday had momentum been on the upside. However, things are different this weekend which means that while collections would still be better than Saturday, it would require something truly spectacular for this ensemble psychological drama to match or surpass the Friday numbers. Have you seen Chup yet?

