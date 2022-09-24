When it was decided that Avatar would be re-releasing on 23rd September, those backing it didn’t have any intimation that national cinema day would be celebrated on this date. As a matter of fact this day was originally supposed to be celebrated on 16th September but then pushed ahead. No wonder, it ended up working in the favour of the James Cameron forested fantasy action drama.

What worked in favour of the film was the fact that it also managed a good count of IMAX and 3D proprieties for itself. Since Brahmastra has been occupying 100% of these screens for last couple of weeks, one wondered how Avatar would manage to sneak in some shows but then it has managed to do that. Now since the film has been released only in these premium formats along with 4DX, the ticket prices were not to the levels of Rs. 75/=. They were still slashed to an extent but that doesn’t necessarily mean that audience came in hordes just because of cheaper rates but actually because they weee genuinely interested.

As a result, 1.75 crores* came in the first day despite limited showcasing and that’s a very good number since it first came back in 2009. For a 13 year old film to come and attract footfalls on lakhs and that too when there are so many other Hindi releases around, it is nothing but short of fantastic. If there is good stability during the course of the week, we could well have a surprise success in the making here.

