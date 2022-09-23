James Cameron’s Avatar re-releases today across the globe. The all-time highest grosser in history will now be entertaining the audiences with its much-improved version. What’s exciting is that the film is enjoying the benefit of National Cinema Day on its opening day in India by showing impressive figures through advance booking at the box office. Keep reading to know more exciting details.

For the unversed, mostly all Indian exhibitors are observing National Cinema Day today. Due to it, tickets are available at highly affordable prices today. For 2D and normal 3D, people will have to pay just 75 rupees. For IMAX 3D and 4D, 150-200 rupees will be charged. As we reported earlier, Brahmastra is enjoying the full benefit of this policy and now, the James Cameron directorial too has joined in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Avatar re-release will present the film in a remastered 4K version and considering it’s a big screen spectacle, an amazing response is being seen advance booking. In India, the film has sold over 77,000 tickets (as per yesterday night’s update) for today and has crossed the 1 crore mark, reports Sacnilk.com. The response is unexpectedly impressive considering the film is running with just limited shows and re-releases usually go unnoticeable. Let’s see what will be the collection!

Meanwhile, the sequel to the film, Avatar: The Way of Water is scheduled to release on 16th December 2022. Recently, during its presentation at the D23 Expo, 20th Century Studios dropped a major surprise on fans by revealing several scenes. The scenes, which were in 3D, were shown to attendees on two huge screens in the main Anaheim Convention Center room where the studio’s presentations with Disney siblings Marvel and Lucasfilm were held.

(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Brad Pitt Calls George Clooney ‘The Most Handsome Man’ At Present But Guess His All-Time Favourite?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram