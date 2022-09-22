Adam Levine, who happens to be Maroon 5’s singer, is making headlines for cheating on his wife and Victoria’s Secret angel Behati Prinsloo. The drama around it is only getting intense and there’s some new development on the case. 4 more women have come forward and accused him of s*xting online with them. In fact, in one of the screenshots, he flirted with a woman and told her that he would name his third child inspired by her name. Scroll below to take a look at the screenshots.

Recently, Levin took to his Instagram account and addressed his infidelity rumours on Instagram and wrote, “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate, I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Now, an Instagram page named ‘Memezar’ has shared screenshots of Adam Levine s*xting women while his wife and Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo is already pregnant with his third child.

In one of the screenshots, Adam Levine can be read saying, “It is truly unreal how f*cking hot you are… Like it blows my mind.” Another screenshot read (it wasn’t clear) “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s w boy I really wanna name him Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

What are your thoughts on Maroon 5 s*xting models on Instagram? Tell us in the comments below.

