Ever since SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR was rejected from being India’s official entry at Oscar 2023, fans and followers have been expressing disappointment on social media every now and then. Soon after the Gujarati film, Chhello Show was declared as India’s official entry, fans Tweeted about the same while calling out the jury for the biggest snub.

The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. It also has an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others in the pivotal roles. Within a few days of its release, the film crossed 1000 crore at the international box office.

Now the latest one to leave upset with Oscar 2023’s snub is Hollywood’s famous writer-director, Adam McKay. Taking to Twitter, the Hollywood filmmaker expressed his concern about the Oscar snub and called it Travesty. He re-tweet a new link and wrote alongside, “This is a travesty. But let’s make sure it gets a best picture nom. Can we do a screening at the Rose Bowl? (How amazing would that be?) #RRR.” The news link read, “Yes, #RRR was snubbed today by India, which did not select it as its Oscar submission. But the awards season journey for the movie is just getting started” Take a look:

This is a travesty. But let’s make sure it gets a best picture nom. Can we do a screening at the Rose Bowl? (How amazing would that be?)#RRR https://t.co/ZLMGvLcfNQ — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) September 22, 2022

Soon after he posted the Tweet, we also saw netizens commenting on it while nodding in agreement. A user thanked the filmmaker and wrote, “Yes, yes, and yes!! It was unfortunately expected that the FFI wasn’t going to nominate RRR for the Oscar, despite it being a clear choice. Thanks for using your platform to advocate,” while another said, “Such a wild, mind-blowing movie! I keep hearing people say it was really long and I felt it just flew by with apparent effortlessness!”

