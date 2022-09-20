RRR Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has turned out to be a global phenomenon and is making India proud if we talk about world cinema. The film did terrific business at the box office by making over 1000 crores and even after the end of its theatrical run, praises continue to come in for this masterpiece. Amid this, there’s been a section of the audience which is criticising SS Rajamouli for showing Britishers in a negative shade. Below is what the director has to say!

For the unversed, the film has a British governor Scott Buxton (played by Ray Stevenson) as the main villain. Even his wife Catherine (played by Alison Doody) is shown as a cruel character. Pointing out the same, some of the viewers in the UK have been complaining about Rajamouli showing their people in a bad light.

During a RRR screening in the US, SS Rajamouli addressed objections over Britishers being villains in the film. He said, “At the beginning of the film you see the disclaimer card. Even if you miss it, it’s not a history lesson. It’s a story. The audience in general understands it. If a British is playing the villain, they understand that I am not saying all the Britishers are villains. If my heroes are Indians, they understand that all Indians are heroes.”

SS Rajamouli further added, “In this film, a particular guy is a villain and a particular guy is a hero. They automatically understand. They may not be knowledgeable about everything but their emotional intelligence is very high. Once we understand that as a storyteller, we don’t have to worry about other peripheral things.”

Interestingly, despite RRR getting criticised by some, the film did well at the UK box office. Across the globe, it earned 1144 crores.

