Actor-director Raghava Lawrence, who is known for his philanthropic activities, has said that those receiving help must not fall at his feet but that he must be the one to fall at people’s feet and offer them help.

Advertisement

Taking to social media, Raghava put out a video clip in which he said that he was taking the first step to bring about a small change in himself.

Advertisement

“Whoever I help shouldn’t fall at my feet, I will fall at their feet and offer my service,” Raghava Lawrence said.

Raghava Lawrence shared in the video, “For a long time, I was waiting to bring about a small change within myself. Tomorrow I’m taking the first step. I’ve always seen the poor fall at the feet of rich people asking for help and they do the same after receiving help as well. I have personally never liked seeing it because of a few incidents that have happened in my life.”

“When a family came to me seeking help for the open heart surgery that they had to perform on their child, they fell at my feet asking for help. I moved away but then, I saw the child’s face. The child was crying when his/her parents fell at my feet for help.”

Raghava Lawrence further said, “I can understand and feel the pain that parents and children go through because in front of their children, any father will want to be a hero. Just because the rich have money, I don’t think it’s fair that the poor fall at their feet.”

“Also, after a successful surgery, parents place their kids at my feet. I believe that God and kids are one. So I feel like God is falling at my feet. Sometimes, when I visit villages and help the elderly people who are my mother’s age, they do the same. Is this fair?”

“I strongly believe that they (those receiving help) are the ones giving me pure blessings. Hence, hereafter, whoever I help, I will fall at their feet and take their blessings. I hope my little ego also vanishes. Tomorrow, I’m meeting my fans and making a small effort to bring about this change within myself. I need all your blessings. #Serviceisgod, Forever grateful, Raghava Lawrence.”

Raghava Lawrence also put out a statement which had the same information he spoke in the video.

Must Read: KGF Star Yash To Not Make Any Announcement Despite Fans Trending The ‘Yash Boss’ & ‘Yash 19’ On Twitter? – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram