Post-KGF and KGF 2, Yash is currently one of the most successful and rising stars of the South. He now comes under the biggest South stars list. However, reports are rife that the actor has been roped in for a big role in Shankar Shanmugham’s historical war drama. Well, it’s the budget of the film that might leave you in splits. Read below to know more.

Shankar‘s Tamil war movie has been on the news for a while now. At first, reports were abuzz that he is going to make a big-budget film titled RC15 with Kiara Advani and Ram Charan. It is going to be a full-fledged action and VFX-loaded movie, and the makers are planning to rope in all the big stars from the Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu film industries.

Shankar Shanmugam who has made Enthiran, Aparachit, and others, is all excited to bring in Yash. However, as per a report in Navbharat Times, Shankar’s war drama will be based on the epic Tamil novel ‘Valari’, and it will have a huge budget that will cross KGF 2 and the recent film Brahmastra. According to reports, KGF 2 was made with a budget of 100 crores. Buzz is Shankar might get all the big producers from India, including Netflix and Karan Johar.

Well, we have no confirmation on that, but can wait to know what will unfold in the future!

After Yash’s KGF 2 grossed 1,200 crores worldwide, people went crazy. However, Shankar Shanmugham is the biggest KGF fan. He had taken to his Twitter handle to praise the team after watching KGF 2. He wrote, “Finally saw #KGF2 Cutting edge style Storytelling, Screenplay& Editing. Bold move to intercut action& dialogue, worked beautifully. Revamped Style of Mass 4 the powerhouse @TheNameIsYash Thanks Dir @prashanth_neel 4 giving us a “periyappa” experience. @anbariv Terrific to the Team (sic).”

Are you excited to get your hands on more updates on Shankar Shanmugham’s war drama? Let us know!

