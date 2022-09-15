Dulquer Salmaan over the years has shown his potential as an actor and proved his worth in many lingual films including Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and others. However, it seems like the audience never accepted Dulquer as their ‘Hero’. In a recent media interaction, Dulquer responded to the hateful and nasty comments that he has received so far.

Dulquer is recently basking in the glory of his latest released film, Sita Ramam, along with Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur and South diva Rashmika Mandanna. As the movie is receiving a lot of praise and getting big numbers at the box office, the actor revealed what feels harsh to him.

In an interview with India Today, Dulqueer Salmaan opened up about the nasty comments that he reads about himself and how he feels about it. Talking about it, he said, “I have often read a lot of nasty things about myself in reviews. People have even written that I should quit movies and I am not made for it. It’s usually the same thing that I shouldn’t be here. This is not my calling. It’s really harsh.”

Previously, Dulquer Salmaan worked in Bollywood. He made his debut in the Hindi film industry with the film Karwaan starring the late Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. Later, he also featured in The Zoya Factor. Now, the actor is all set to star in R Balki’s thriller suspense drama, Chup: The Revenge Of The Artist. Since, its trailer release, people have been waiting for it to watch it.

Well, what do you think about people reacting to Dulquer Salmaan’s ventures? Do you think he should get such nasty comments? Let us know!

