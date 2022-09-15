Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying unprecedented fame ever since her Pushpa with Allu Arjun became a huge success. The actress is a social media sensation now and is even termed a national crush of men alike Disha Patani. On the professional front, she’s already shot a couple of Bollywood films. Amid this, the latest we hear is that she has hiked her salary even before her Pushpa 2 releases. Keep reading to know more.

Rashmika had signed her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra, Mission Majnu, almost a year ago Pushpa’s release. While her Bollywood debut is yet to arrive, she’s already done with her second Bollywood film, Goodbye, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. She’s even a part of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. And her biggest film so far, Pushpa 2 will be going on floors very soon.

As per the reports, Rashmika Mandanna has charged 4 crores for Pushpa 2. Interestingly, even before the magnum opus releases, the actress has already hiked her salary. Yes, you read that right! With so much demand among the filmmakers, Rashmika has reportedly hiked her fees and will be charging 5 crores for each film from now onwards.

It’s still unclear if Rashmika Mandanna has asked for a hike in her salary for Pushpa 2 and Animal as she’s yet to begin the shoot for both the biggies.

Meanwhile, in the last month, Pushpa 2 finally took off with the makers conducting the pooja for the film. The sequel, too, has been written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The cast for the sequel includes Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna along with Fahadh Fazil, Dhanunjaya, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj among many others in the pivotal roles. It is expected to start by this month’s end.

