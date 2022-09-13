Golden Girl Rashmika Mandanna’s performance in Pushpa made her an overnight sensation and since then her popularity has grown multiple folds. Her character ‘Srivalli’ has become her another name, with fans dancing and shouting the name, every time they see her. Now that all the big festivals are approaching, every other girl, little or a woman, wants to wear what Rashmika Mandanna wore in Pushpa.

Her look had made headlines back then and is still making it to the news.

The saree has been spotted at shops in Rajasthan which is the clothing hubs of the country. Incidentally, it’s similar to what Rashmika Mandanna wore in ‘Saami Saami‘— red saree with golden work and border, perfect for the festive season.

We can certainly say that Rashmika Mandanna is at the top of her game and is the most loved across the quarters.

Check it out;

Srivalli Sarees… 🤟🏻🥳 Have seen 💕💞 @iamRashmika name in every corner and not just brands… This one is next level… 😁😁#RashmikaMandanna ✨ pic.twitter.com/1yBF4msHz8 — Rashmika Sweden FC 💕💞 (@LoveRashmika) September 13, 2022

While Rashmika Mandanna has several interesting projects in the pipeline such as Goodbye, Anima, and Pushpa 2 amongst many others, her fans are excited to see more of her in various projects.

