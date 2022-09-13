Mani Ratnam’s next directorial magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan-I starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others in pivotal roles is slated to release on September 30, 2022. Now, reports are rife that the film has been sold to an OTT platform for a hefty sum. Curious to know? Scroll below to read further.

Advertisement

At the current moment, after Brahmastra’s quite a successful box office result, everyone is waiting with bated breath to watch Mani Ratnam’s directorial Ponniyin Selvan-I. It will also mark Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s return to the screens after a long break.

Advertisement

Now, as per a report in News18, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan’s first part has been sold to an OTT platform, and it’s none other than Amazon Prime. Reportedly, they have sealed the deal at Rs 125 crores. As per the buzz, Ponniyin Selvan’s parts have been made at Rs 500 crore. After the theatre release, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Ponniyin Selvan’s main focus is the Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as it marks her comeback movie after her sabbatical and also because she will be seen portraying dual roles in the movie. She is playing Nandini as well as Mandakini Devi. She looked absolutely like a queen in the film’s trailer.

September is all about blockbuster movies. Brahmastra is already roaring at the box office, Vikram Vedha is about to release, and Ponniyin Selvan-I is slated to release on September 30.

Well, we sure can’t wait for Ponniyin Selvan-I to release. What about you? Will you watch it at the theatres or will wait till its OTT release?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Mrunal Thakur On Sita Ramam: “Could Not Have Asked For A Better Debut In Any Of The Southern Movies”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram