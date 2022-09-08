Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who began her acting career in Indian cinema with director Mani Ratnam’s ‘Iruvar’, has said that the ace director will always, always continue to be her guru.

Participating in the audio and trailer launch of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’, in which she plays the pivotal character of queen Nandini, Aishwarya said: “I am very happy to be here tonight. Mani sir is my Guru. He will always be my guru. Always, Always my guru.”

Looking at the director who was seated in the first row of the audience, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said: “Thank you so much for this opportunity yet again. For the privilege yet again. For the honour yet again. To take me as your student to work in your dream project ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

“In all humility sir, I started my journey as a student in this magical world of cinema with you in ‘Iruvar’. There are no words to express my gratitude and my love for you. Thank you so much for taking me on board. This is incredibly memorable and very, very precious in my story as an actress.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also said that standing on stage, being a part of the stellar cast and technicians of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ was emotional.

“It is a privilege to have worked with all the actors and the cast members of this film,” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said.

