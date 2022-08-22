Thiruchitrambalam: Prabhu Deva Shower Praises On S.J. Suryah's Film Starring Dhanush

Mithran R. Jawahar’s romantic drama ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, seems to have floored eminent Tamil film actor-directors Prabhu Deva and S.J. Suryah.

Both Prabhu Deva and Suryah, who have directed blockbusters and delivered superhits as actors, took to Twitter to shower praise on ‘Thiruchitrambalam’.

S.J. Suryah tweeted: “Brammandam mattum jaipadhillai emotion-dhan jaikkum (Magnitude of a project alone does not make it win. Emotion is what wins.) Once again proved by Dhanush K. Raja sir’s ‘Thiruchitrambalam’.

“Congrats Sun Pictures and the team for the blockbuster. I have to say Bharathiraja sir you are simply superb sir.”

Prabhu Deva, for his part, tweeted: “Watched ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ movie. Superb, entertaining and very touching,” and added heart symbols to the team.

The film, which has been doing brisk business in theatres ever since it released on August 18, has received rave reviews and a good opening.

