Actor Suriya, who was shooting for director Vetrimaran’s ‘Vaadi Vaasal’, is likely to begin work on director Siruthai Siva’s next film on Sunday. Sources say that the pooja of the film, tentatively being referred to as #Suriya42, is scheduled to be held on August 21.

The film is expected to be a big budget project, with some even going on to call it a pan-Indian film. As per sources, Suriya might be playing dual roles in this film, which has triggered huge expectations.

Although, no official announcements have been made in this regard, rumours are rife in the industry that Richard Kevin, who did a fine job editing superhits like the critically acclaimed ‘Vikram Vedha‘ and the recently released webseries ‘Suzhal’, might be brought onboard for this might be pan-Indian project starring Suriya as its editor.

The rumours also hint at Devi Sri Prasad becoming the music director of this film starring Suriya. More interestingly, there are some speculations that actress Disha Patani might have been approached to play the female lead working opposite Suriya in the film.

