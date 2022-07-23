Saravanan Sivakumar, popularly known as Suriya, is one of the biggest superstars in the Tamil film industry. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the south film industry and is a recipient of several awards including two National awards.

Advertisement

The actor made his debut in Nerukku Ner in 1997 and went on to give several blockbusters as well as critically acclaimed films like Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini, 7aum Arivu, Soorarai Pottru, and Jai Bhim. He has done a total of 52 movies in his film career.

Advertisement

Suriya enjoys a massive fan following and has been featured on the list of top 100 celebrities by Forbes Magazine. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry and his monthly income is more than 1.5 Crore rupees, according to reports floating on the internet.

The Ghajini actor charges Rs 20 to 25 Crores per film. Suriya also endorses several brands and appears in TV advertisements such as ”Intex ropes” ‘Aircel’ ‘Close Up Toothpaste ‘ ‘Pepsi’ ‘Quikr.com’ and many more. Reportedly, the actor takes home Rs 2 crore for brand promotions. Often his films create a stir at the box office and manage to make a lot of moolah. His annual income is estimated to be around Rs 30 Crore.

As for the net worth, Forbes Magazine claims that Suriya is worth approximately $25 Million US (Rs 186 Crore) as of 2022. The actor enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. He lives with his wife Jyothika and children in Chennai. Moreover, he also owns a fleet of luxury cars.

The Pithamagan actor is the owner of ‘BMW 7 Series 730Ld’ This is the most expensive luxury car in his garage, and the cost of the car is Rs 1.38 Crore. He also has Audi Q7 which is priced at Rs 80 Lakhs, Mercedes-Benz M-Class worth Rs 60.91 Lakh, and ‘Jaguar XJ L’ which is worth Rs 1.10 Crore.

Must Read: Dhanush Congratulates Suriya For Winning National Award For Soorarai Pottru, Says It’s A “Big Day For Tamil Cinema”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram