The United Arab Emirates has granted Kamal Haasan, one of Tamil film industry’s top stars, its prestigious Golden Visa.

Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote: “I’m honored to receive the Golden Visa from the United Arab Emirates. Thank you Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General GDRFA for tour in the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs offices in Dubai.”

“Thanks to the Dubai Film and TV Commission for supporting the talents and creative people.”

I’m honored to receive the Golden Visa from United Arab Emirates. Thank you Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General GDRFA for tour in General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs offices in Dubai. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/2PWZLbZgd1 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 21, 2022

Kamal is not the only one to have been granted the Golden Visa. Prior to him, several actors including Nasser, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parthiepan, Amala Paul and Shah Rukh Khan have received it.

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa system, extending from five to 10 years. The visa is automatically renewed. It is granted to achievers from various fields, professionals, investors and those with promising abilities.

Kamal Haasan was previously in the news when ‘Pathala Pathala’, the popular song from director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s blockbuster ‘Vikram’, has garnered a whopping 10 million views on YouTube even as the Kamal Haasan-starrer continues to set cash registers ringing at the box office.

Raaj Kamal Films International, which produced the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. It said: “‘Pathala Pathala Video’ hits 10 M Views.”

Red Giant Movies, which distributed the film in Tamil Nadu, too reacted to the accomplishment on Twitter: “This Andavar swag is raging! 10 Million views and on repeat.”

Vikram, which has been showered by praises from people in various segments, continues to hog the spotlight. The movie hasn’t just impressed Indian trade circles, but has left even International markets awestruck.

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil-Suriya starrer had its worldwide theatrical release on June 3, 2022.

