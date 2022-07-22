Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, popularly known as Dhanush, along with being an amazing actor, he’s also a singer and lyricist. Over the years, the actor has shown his talent in the South industry along with a few films in Bollywood, but now he’ll be taking over the west as he’s currently seen in Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man. With such amazing projects, the actor has created his own empire and today let’s have a look at his net worth and the expensive assets he owns.

Advertisement

The actor came into the limelight right after his first film, Thulluvadho Ilamai and went on to do films such as Polladhavan, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Asuran, Maari and many more. He further gained recognition for the song ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ from the film 3. Interestingly, the song became the first Indian music video to cross 100 million views on YouTube.

Advertisement

A few months back, Dhanush remained on the news for his personal life after he announced his separation from his ex-wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Meanwhile, their parting ways was an amicable decision and the former couple never spoke ill about each other. Coming back to the topic, the Raanjhanaa actor is already a prominent name and now that he has ventured into Hollywood, the actor will be expected to get more offers. Meanwhile, scroll below to know his net worth.

Net Worth and Fees

As per reports by ABP, Dhanush has a net worth of $22 million (around Rs 160 Crore). The actor earns close to 15 Crore per year, while his monthly earning is around 1 Crore. As per the earlier report, he charges over 7-8 Crores per film, however, his pay cheque for his Hollywood debut The Gray Man is just 4 Crores.

House

The Maari actor owns a lavish bungalow in one of the posh areas of Chennai and the property cost is somewhere between 20-25 Crores.

Car Collection

With such tremendous net worth, Dhanush has brought himself a number of luxurious cars. The actor owns a Jaguar XE, a comfortable sedan worth, 45 Lakhs, a Ford Mustang that costs 75 Lakhs, he also has an Audi A8 that costs around 1.65 Crore. Other than these, the Atrangi Re star also has some of the most expensive vehicles including Bentley Continental Flying Spur worth 3.40 Crores along with the most luxurious Rolls Royce Ghost for 7 Crore.

Must Read: The Gray Man Early Reviews Out: Netizens Are Impressed With Ryan Gosling & Chris Evans Starrer, Dhanush Makes A Powerful Impact Too

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram