Hit-machine filmmaker siblings Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, better known as The Russo Brothers, have heaped praise on Dhanush who stars in their film ‘The Gray Man’, which premieres on Netflix on Friday.

The Russo Brothers called Dhanush a “consummate professional” and said that they would love to work with him again.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are in India to promote their action spectacle, which, unlike their other films, has not been well-received in the West. ‘The Gray Man’ had a limited theatrical release in the West.

The $200-million film also stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. Dhanush, who plays a hired assassin named Avik San, is accompanying The Russo Brothers on their India tour.

The Russo Brothers said in a statement: “Being here in India has let us see first-hand how much entertainment is thriving here. We are extremely thrilled to have brought �The Gray Man’ to life with Netflix and for people all over the world to enjoy the film and see Dhanush in action. He is a consummate professional we deeply admire and respect, and we truly hope for more opportunities to work together again.”

Dhanush also shared his experience of working with the filmmaker duo, who had earlier delivered mega hits such as �Captain America: Civil War’, �Avengers: Infinity War’ and �Avengers: Endgame’.

The actor said: “The Russo Brothers taught me patience, among many other things. I had a wonderful learning experience on the sets and I enjoyed every moment of it. It has always been my intention to explore and learn more… looking forward to many such experiences.”

Just recently, Dhanush’s co-star Ryan Gosling also sent praise towards the Tamil Star. Gosling noted how the actor didn’t any mistakes and said, “It was hard to pretend that I didn’t like him because he is so charming. I have so much respect for his work ethics and he is so precise.”

