Chris Evans’ drool-worthy look from The Gray Man’s special screening is no less than a thirst trap. The actor is all set to appear in the upcoming Netflix movie that also stars Ana de Armas, Dhanush, Ryan Gosling, Regé-Jean Page, and more. It is helmed by Avengers: Endgame creators, the Russo brothers.

The star-studded event saw the actors walking down the red carpet. Gosling was standing out in a vibrant red blaze, a white shirt and black tie underneath. He completed the look with black pants and shoes. Whereas de Armas showed off her Boss Lady look in a blue suit and silver heels.

But for us, it was Chris Evans who stole all the limelight and was The Gray Man (pun intended) in a grey waistcoat, white t-shirt, and stylish grey trousers. His bulging biceps and buffed-up body’s lining could be seen through the tight t-shirt and coat. He completed the ensemble with grey shoes and socks with texture on them.

Chris Evans poses on the red carpet for the premiere of Netflix’s “The Gray Man” at the Zoo Palast Cinema in Berlin on July 18th, 2022 pic.twitter.com/KBlyrwJlLE — 💫Chris Evans Stan account & puppies 💫 (@chrisevansmysun) July 18, 2022

Chris Evans also wore sunglasses at the special screening of The Gray Man. The entire fit made the actor look casual but stylish made our hearts skip a beat. Captain America also accessorised up with a watch and a pendant around his neck. We can’t stop gushing over how effortless this looks.

One can easily wear it on a daily basis without having to go to film screenings. While talking about Chris, besides his look, the actor also made the headlines after replacing his iPhone 6 with iPhone 12. Previously, the actor shared a snap of his old phone dying and gave a hearty farewell.

But it seems like Chris Evans is not happy with his new phone. The actor said that it was too heavy and asked Apple to get the home button again, something that a lot of us have demanded.

