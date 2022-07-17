Sofia Vergara is one of the most celebrated celebrities of the western entertainment industry and her beauty only has a part to play in the massive fandom she enjoys. Her exceptional sense of humour and fun-loving attitude has always been a win amongst the fans and if this wasn’t enough to make her ultra cool, she even knows how to handle a wardrobe malfunction like a boss. Back in 2012, her gown ripped apart and you will never guess how she dealt with it.

For the unversed, Sofia has worked in a variety of movies and TV shows in the past and the most famous one is obviously Modern Family. Her role was so iconic in the show that some of the clips go viral even now, highlighting how good she has always been, at her job. Recently, Vergara was also in the news when she, along with her hubby Joe Manganiello, listed their LA home for a whopping $19.4 million.

Back in 2012, Sofia Vergara attended the Emmys in a stunning Zuhair Murad gown which was teal in colour and made all of our jaws drop instantly. The dress hugged her figure perfectly and was undeniably one of the top outfits at the evening ceremony.

Sofia Vergara’s almost strapless dress had a cut out right below her bust line and with the fishtail pattern, it was just the right fit for the prestigious award function. The sequin-studded dress was paired with heavy clear stone bracelets and a set of contrasting statement earrings. Her hair was beautifully set with natural curls while her makeup was kept simple to let the dress shine.

One of the funniest moments from the evening, however, was when Sofia Vergara danced so hard that she ripped her tight-fitting dress just 20 minutes prior to her show Modern Family’s massive win. The rip was so huge that it let her b*ttocks out and left her white th*ng showing. But guess what, her team stitched it back together and she attended the rest of the event like nothing happened. Atta girl! That has to be the baddest comeback.

