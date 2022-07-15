Jennifer Lawrence enjoys a massive fan following across the globe not just for her authentic acting skills but also for her quirky and pleasantly weird ways of life. The actress does not let anyone’s judgments pull her down and hence, comes out as one of the most real celebs of the industry. Back in 2013, JLaw appeared at the Oscars in a stunning light ping gown and you will never guess the whopping price of this elegant piece.

For the unversed, Jennifer was last seen playing the lead role in the 2021 movie, Don’t Look Up and she was pregnant at the time the film was being promoted. She carried a beautiful glow around and in May, revealed that she has given birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. The movie, on the other hand, worked quite well after its digital release and its story and execution was also heavily appreciated by the audience.

Back in 2013, Jennifer Lawrence was nominated for an Oscar in the Best actress In A Leading Role category (which she went on to win by the way) and she decided to show up in a gorgeous Dior light pink gown. The evening dress had a strapless pattern and its overall material appeared slightly crumpled up, giving it a unique effect.

The pink tint on Jennifer Lawrence’s dress was so light that it almost appeared white and it flared into an umbrella style right below her hipline. The dress was tightly fitting on her upper body and she decided to keep it simple with a thin choker-style chain which hung low on her back.

Jennifer Lawrence tied her hair in a loose bun which also allowed her to flaunt her stone earrings. In makeup, she went for light smoky eyes and a nude glossy lipstick. The overall dress got a dash of dazzle with her silver metallic clutch and we don’t think this could have been done better.

If you are wondering how much Jennifer Lawrence’s dress was worth, you might want to brace yourself for this, the tag on it says $4 million which amounts to 319212000 in INR. And just for some trivia, she went on to trip on this gown while walking up the stage stairs to receive her Oscar. Well, if that isn’t funny, we don’t know what is!

