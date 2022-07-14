Blake Lively is one of the most stylish actresses in the entertainment industry and there’s no denying that. Her iconic character of ‘Serena van der Woodsen’ is still one of the biggest fashion figures in the fiction world. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Blake suffered a major wardrobe malfunction flashing her spanx at Canada State Dinner alongside her husband Ryan. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Blake is quite popular on social media and enjoys a fan following with over 34 million followers on Instagram. She’s also pretty active on the photo-sharing site and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life on it. Coming back to the topic, the actress had a wardrobe malfunction when she appeared for a royal dinner at the White House.

Blake Lively wore an old-style Hollywood silver-silk gown with a plunging neckline and had a thigh-high slit in it. Ryan Reynolds on the other hand looked sharp in a well-fitted navy-coloured suit.

The Gossip Girl actress looked pretty in a silvery ensemble that she accessorised with a silver clutch and minimalistic jewellery with earrings and a statement ring. She styled the look with matching heels and complemented Ryan Reynolds from head to toe.

While Blake Lively looked gorgeous, her thigh-high slit went wrong and she suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she accidentally flashed her spanx through the dress. Take a look at the picture below:

She pulled off the dress like a queen tho!

What are your thoughts on Blake Lively acing a wardrobe malfunction like a pro? Tell us in the space below.

