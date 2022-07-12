Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of the most adorable couples in the world. The couple enjoys a huge fan following because of how transparent and honest and relatable they keep during their interviews. Be it their parenting skills, PDA moments or bedroom secrets, both the actors never miss an opportunity to give couple goals to their fans. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Ryan overshared about his s*x life with his wife Blake Lively at Jimmy Fallon’s talk show. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Now Ryan as we know it is quite popular among his fans for his humour. He never misses a chance to make headlines with his quirky wit and humour and when Jimmy asked him on his show about his wife Blake and kids, the Deadpool actor couldn’t hold back and cracked a joke on his s*x life. Haha!

Advertisement

Jimmy Fallon asked Ryan Reynolds, “How’s Blake? How are the kids?” Replying back to the host, the actor said, “You know, they’re all good. Blake’s—no personal questions, by the way. But Blake is great. The s*x is totally normal.”

Jimmy Fallon quipped and said, “I wasn’t going to ask that.” Ryan Reynolds then said, “Hey, hey, hey! Pump the s*x brakes, Jimmy. I asked no personal questions, and you’re going right in on it, all right? Barbara Walters, easy.”

Watch their conversation here:

Haha! This totally was one hell of an appearance made by the Deadpool actor.

What are your thoughts on Ryan Reynolds spilling the beans on his s*x life with his wife Blake Lively? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Made Us Believe That ‘Fairytale Love’ Exists At 2014 Met Gala Coming Straight Out Of A Disney Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram