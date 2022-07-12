Johnny Depp is surrounded by everything good bad and ugly at the moment. The actor is not just releasing new songs, and signing new films (after a long time), but is also busy fighting multiple court battles. His infamous legal war with ex-wife Amber Heard has been witnessed by the entire world and the result did come out in his favour. But looks like there is more and the actor is taking steps to settle them. Yes, we are talking about the City Of Lies row.

For the unversed, Johnny was sued by a crew member from the sets of City Of Lies who alleged that the actor punched him in his ribs in a drunken state. The case has been in the court of law and running for a couple of years now. There have also been stories by Depp’s side. But looks like the actor is now trying to settle it.

Yes, as per the latest reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Johnny Depp is trying to settle the City Of Lies assault suit and has even got the deadline to complete the settlement. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

It was in 2018 when City Of Lies’ Location Manager Greg “Rocky” Brooks alleged that Johnny Depp punched him twice in the ribs in a drunken state and screamed at him and offered him $100,000 to hit back. Brooks was fired when he did not promise to not sure the actor. He even alleged that Depp took drugs on the sets. Later script supervisor Emma Danoff came to Johnny’s rescue and said Depp confronted Brooks when he misbehaved with a homeless lady. Which Brooks denied.

However, Johnny Depp is now seeking settlement and has even gone the legal way for it. The actor has 45 days from the day he asked to settle to complete the conditions of the deal. The filing for dismissal will happen post the same. “The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not to be performed within 45 days of the date of the settlement,” reads the filing. “A request for dismissal will be filed no later than 1/5/2023.”

Seems like Johnny Depp is aiming for a no-fuss future and thus clearing up things around him as much as he can. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

