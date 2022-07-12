Tom Cruise is one of the most beloved actors in the entire globe, whose fan following ranges in millions. Just recently, the actor appeared in Top Gun Maverick, a much-awaited sequel to the 1986 movie. It broke several box office records and surpassed the $1 billion milestone globally.

Currently, the movie stands at $1.18 billion and has surprised many with this. While several people loved the film and Cruise for giving one of the best performances in his entire career, there is one person who was left unimpressed, and that is actor Mickey Rourke. Scroll down for the details.

During a chat on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the Iron Man 2 actor called Tom Cruise “irrelevant” and admitted he had no respect for the reprisal of his role in Top Gun Maverick. After the host asked Mickey Rourke about Cruise’s triumph at the box office, Rourke said, “That doesn’t mean sh*t to me.”

After Piers Morgan asked, “You don’t think Tom Cruise is a good actor?” Rourke replied, “I think he’s irrelevant in my world.” “The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years. I got no respect for that,” Mickey Rourke added. “I don’t care about money and power,” he continued. “I care about when I watch Al Pacino work, and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early work, and Richard Harris’s work and Ray Winstone’s work.

“That’s the kind of actor I want to be like,” he continued. Despite what Mickey thinks, Tom has established himself as one of the greatest actors in the history of cinema. Besides the interesting screenplays he chooses, they adore and respect his decision of performing his own stunts, which are often death-defying.

Now, Tom Cruise, who is basking under the success of Top Gun Maverick, is set to reprise his role of Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible 7. A photo of a stunt from the same went viral, which he was seeing hanging outside an aircraft.

