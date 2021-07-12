Advertisement

The craze that Marvel studio’s latest release Black Widow is riding on is immense. The movie hit selected screens in the US and on Disney Plus for some countries last Friday. It has been garnering some amazing reviews for the action and Scarlett Johansson. But while all of that continues and the love keeps on pouring in, the movie has managed to achieve a new feat and registered its name with the likes of Hulk and Iron Man 2.

For the unversed, Black Widow is the result of the demand fans had for a decade for Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff to have a standalone flick in her name. Conceptualized and announced back in 2019, it took 2 years for the film to hit theatres. Now while it has made it to the big screen and fans are loving the aura it has managed to create, the movie has become one of the few to have pre-credit scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

So as per various media reports in the west, Black Widow has a pre-credit scene that is used in order to support the narrative and we are delving into the past of Natasha Romanoff. The scene serves as an introductory montage to the story that is about to unfold. If you are unaware of the Marvel culture, fans are used to waiting post the end of the film as the makers hide post-credit scene as a surprise for the fans.

Technically, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow has turned out to be just the fifth film out of the 24 Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks in all these years to have a pre-credit scene. Before this, we had The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy’s two instalments which had the pre-credits.

Meanwhile, Black Widow is also Scarlett Johansson’s last movie with the MCU. Talking about having no plans to come back to the universe to Screenrant, she had said, “I never feel like my work is done. Is I still think of new ways I could try lines from movies I shot 10 years ago. I really am happy with the work I accomplished in my last decade-plus at Marvel. I feel like I’m going out on a high note with a movie I’m incredibly proud of. I feel like my work with Natasha is complete, if that is such a thing.”

Scarlett added, “I’ve explored many facets of her person, and feel that her choice to sacrifice her life for her best friends was one that she made actively and with resolve.”

