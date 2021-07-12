With the lockdown restriction almost over and done with in the US, celebrities are hitting the clubs and having a blast. The recent ones to do so were Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. The trio and pals, Justine Skye, Ryan Good, Maeve Riley, Zak Bia, Kelia Moniz, and others, visited Delilah, a new club at the Wynn Las Vegas. This fun night (on Saturday, July 10) was to celebrate Kendall’s new tequila brand, 818 Tequila.

As per sources, Justin hit the stage and performed some of his tracks live. He is said to have joined Ms Jenner in pouring shots for the crowd. Buts that’s not all. Hailey also shared a cosy pic of herself and Justin sharing a passionate kiss in an elevator during this fun getaway to Las Vegas. Check out the pics and more of their details about their trip to sin city below.

A source connected to the club, where Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and co partied, told E! News, “The group arrived together to Delilah after pre-gaming on a party bus that took them on the strip and then to the venue.” The insider continued, “They arrived around 11:30 pm and were escorted to their own private table. The club was packed and many people were trying to approach their table.”

The source also shared that Justin Bieber hit the stage and performed some of his hits, a treat for all those present. The insider also shared, “He looked really happy to be singing and was dancing and vibing with the crowd. He was smiling and in a great mood. Several bottles of 818 tequila were brought out by club employees and everyone was chanting ‘818’ and holding the bottles in the air. They were serving specialty cocktails with 818, including one that Kendall created, and had bottles on tables throughout the club.”

Besides hitting the stage to perform his songs, the source added that the Baby singer also poured shots for the crowd with Kendall Jenner. The insider also revealed that the women “looked like they were having a fun girls’ night out together and were all drinking and dancing together with the other girls at the table, while Bieber was on stage performing. They all left around 2 am.” Now that’s some serious partying.

Talking about Justin and Hailey Bieber’s cosy elevator pic, the couple looked lost in the moment as they shared a loving and passionate kiss. She captioned her post, “Hats + Vegas” In the hazy shot shared, she’s seen wearing a tiny white crop top and light-wash jeans. Justin rocked a complete white ensemble.

What happens in Vegas, no longer stay in Vegas – and we are happy!

