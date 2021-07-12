Advertisement

One of the biggest mysteries right now is Stranger Things Season 4 that is in the filming stage as we speak. We know nothing about the season except it is taking place in Russia and well Hopper is still alive and not dead. If that was a spoiler for you, sorry but it has been out for a year already. Now, talking about the new season and making some shocking revelations is Hopper fame David Harbour.

A teaser that released last year confirmed that Jim Hopper did not die at the end of season 3. He somehow reached Russia and is in a prison there but alive. The actor who is basking in the glory of Black Widow shed some light on Stranger Things season 4 as well. He says that he has hidden a secret for the past 5 years and it is massive. He also went on to add that Hopper is now a completely changed man. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking about Stranger Things season 4, David Harbour said, “There’s some fun stuff that we’re doing this season, but it’s also the heaviest dramatic stuff I’ve ever had to do,” Harbour told Entertainment Tonight. “We get to see a lot of Hopper at his most vulnerable, we’re gonna reveal a lot of backstory points that we’ve only hinted at in boxes in his attic. We’re gonna see a lot of these different threads, and also, we get to see a rebirth of him.”

David Harbour went on to talk about Hopper’s transformation. He says after playing a guy struggling with a teenage daughter his character will re-emerge as a completely different human being in Stranger Things 4. “In that way, he has this vulnerability to him, and also this brutality that he needs to survive Russia,” Harbour said. “We get to see this whole other side of him and it’s some of my favorite stuff.”

But there is a big secret waiting. David Harbour said, “There’s one thing in it that plays very big in this season that I’ve known since the first frame of the first season. Me and [series creators] the Duffers would sit around and speculate, ‘Oh, wouldn’t this be cool?’ the minute we started shooting,” Harbour teased.

The Stranger Things season 4 star added, “We never thought we’d even get a second season, and then we get to do it in this season. It’s so satisfying to have had an idea five years prior, and to go like, ‘Oh, this is a season when we’re gonna let out this secret that we were using just as a subtle thing to inform something.’ We’re gonna lay it out finally, and it’s really cool.”

