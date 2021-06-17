Nothing can be really compared to the insane curiosity that Millie Bobby Brown starrer Stranger Things 4 has managed to build. The show that ended on a half fulfilling half shocking note now takes place in Russia, and the tension is at its peak. Not to forget, the upside-down can awaken anytime, if the latest teaser was to go by, that is not the only problem that haunts Eleven and the team. But new set photos reveal everything is not fine for the superchild.

While the makers are doing their job of keeping the buzz on by releasing things at equal intervals, the real job of doing that is done by the leakers who are around the sets. The show is being filmed right now and by the images, it feels they are in the last leg shooting the climax portion. But if the latest pictures from the sets of Stranger Things 4 are to go by, Eleven is not well and she had to be assisted by paramedics. Read on to know everything you should about this worrying update of the day.

In the new set of pictures that have gone viral from the sets of Stranger Things 4, Millie Bobby Brown can be seen on a stretcher Unconscious while two paramedic-looking guys take her towards the ambulance. One of the two can be seen holding an oxygen mask on her face. The set picture has left the fans on the Internet worried about Eleven’s fate. It seems like a serious combat scene is placed before this while left Brown’s character unconscious.

Meanwhile, these are not the first serious images to have come out from the sets of Stranger Things 4. Last time the complete cast that is alive was shooting for a funeral scene in a cemetery. All dress in black. After that last week, we saw the team prepare for a battle with all their weapons.

How excited are you about Stranger Things 4? Let us know in the comments section below.

