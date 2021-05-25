The fact that Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 has dominated all the mainstream headlines already with its confirmation is very much proof of its mass popularity across. While Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown have already confirmed their presence in the film, and some interesting twists and turns, the casting is still underway for the sequel. And the latest name to have popped up is that of Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

You aren’t dreaming, it is a mini DC reunion and Superman and Wonder Woman are probably meeting again in an alternate universe but as different characters altogether. Enola Holmes 2 was announced last week when the two leads of the film took to their social media and announced the same. The franchise stars Millie Bobby Brown as the titular character and Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. Now, what is Gal Gadot being sought for? Read on to know everything you should about this most interesting update of the day.

If the intel at We Got This Covered are to be believed, Netflix is leaving no stone unturned to make Enola Holmes 2 a ‘marvel’ of a film. While there is already a bankable reel life brother-sister duo enough to rely on, they are now adding more worth to the already massive film. The makers are planning to rope in Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman, to the film. The report has no details about which character the makers are planning to rope in her for.

If the same portal is to be believed, the highest chances are that Gal Gadot will be playing Irene Adler in Enola Holmes 2. For the unversed Irena is the femme fatale who’s typically Sherlock’s main love interest. Well Well Well, who is here to see Henry Cavill have feelings for Gal Gadot? Of course in a reel universe.

Meanwhile, earlier reports also had that Henry Cavill will have more screen presence in Enola Holmes 2. The makers are also planning to explore his s*xuality and portray him bis*xual. How excited are you for the film? Let us know in the comments section. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

