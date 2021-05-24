“Teri meri banti nahi, lekin tere bina meri chalti nahi” – this is one of the best quotes to describe your siblings, especially if you are a boy and have a brother. While sister-sister and brother-sister duo are some of the most loving relationships, one brother can go for another brother’s throat, and that’s clearly evident from these bros on Netflix.

Today is Brother’s Day, and we decided to celebrate it by bringing you some brother-brother duos from Netflix that don’t think twice before punching their male sibling. But when they are in trouble, they become their shield that’s even stronger than Captain America’s Vibranium one.

From Lucifer’s Lucifer Morningstar & Amenadiel to The Vampire Diaries’ Damon Salvatore & Stefan Salvatore and its spinoff bros Klaus Mikaelson & Elijah Mikaelson – check out these chaotic but absolutely loving brothers on Netflix.

Lucifer Morningstar & Amenadiel – Lucifer

We are eager to see Lucifer and Amenadiel return with some more brother love for each other this Friday, May 28. When we were introduced to the duo in Season 1, we saw D. B. Woodside’s Amenadiel hell-bent on sending Tom Ellis’ Luci back to, well, hell. Throughout 5 and a half seasons, we have seen these Netflix brothers throw punches, daggers and more as they battled human and celestial enemies in Las Angelas.

While they may have started on opposite sides of the coin, they have always had each other’s back. They have been by each other’s side when either one has gone through mid-life crises, parental problems or even issues in their love life. I doubt they will ever kill each other, though, in the season and a half we are yet to see.

Damon Salvatore & Stefan Salvatore – The Vampire Diaries

These brothers shared a good bond while they were humans until a vampire came into their life. From fighting for her love to ultimately sacrificing themselves for the other – they came a long way. The brothers had a long-standing feud ever since Paul Wesley’s Stefan Salvatore forcing Ian Somerhalder’s Damon Salvatore to drink human blood and complete the transformation into becoming vampires.

In the centuries that followed, these brothers from Netflix made sure to make life hell for the other – especially Damon. From killing people, the other loved the most to coveting what the other had, they were the meanest siblings, but that didn’t mean they didn’t have the other’s back. The ultimate sacrifice showing their love for each other was Stefan giving Damon the cure (and making him human) before taking the root of their problem – the woman who made them vampires – and burning with her in hellfire.

Klaus Mikaelson & Elijah Mikaelson – The Originals

Joseph Morgan’s Klaus Mikaelson and Daniel Gillies’ Elijah Mikaelson were the original vampires who we later got to know were actually half-brothers. While before becoming the bloodsuckers – thanks to their mom – they were okay-ish with each other, immortality made the hybrid brother paranoid (Klaus), who kept stabbing his sibling to keep them close. The irony here!

Over the millennials they spent together, we saw Klaus go to extremes to see that no one hurts his siblings while Elijah did his best to keep his brother (and family) above everything else. From the Vampire Diaries to The Originals, we have seen these brothers (who are currently on Netflix) love, trust, stab and punch each other numerous times, but them dying together is the most loving things we have ever seen.

Sergio Marquina (The Professor) & Andrés de Fonollosa (Berlin) – Money Heist

Álvaro Morte’s Sergio Marquina, aka The Professor, and Pedro Alonso’s Andrés de Fonollosa, aka Berlin, were brothers who worked together to rob some money and our hearts. While Sergio was the mastermind of the Money Heist operation currently on Netflix, his older, terminally ill jewel thief bro was his second in command.

They may have butted head while planning their heists, but the loving bond they share can move you to tears. Just check out the duo singing Bella Ciao (your eyes may get moist, I’m warning you) and the time Berlin dies (this will see those moist eyes rolling down huge tears).

Mycroft Holmes & Sherlock Holmes – Sherlock

The Holmes brothers are as sarcastic and relatable as any brother duos in real life. From taking digs at one another to always having each other’s back, this Netflix brother duo is sibling goals!

Which brother duo is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

