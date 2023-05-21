American actor Ian Somerhalder is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He is well-known for playing Damon Salvatore in the supernatural drama The Vampire Diaries. However, he has also given some amazing performances in the TV drama Lost and Netflix’s sci-fi horror series V Wars.

Ian is quite popular among women for his portrayal of Dam Salvatore. His aloof charms and excellent delivery of smug one-liners made him an immediate heartthrob. It seems he was quite popular among girls even before gaining fame. He once admitted that he lost his virg*nity at a super young age while he was modelling.

Ian Somerhalder once appeared on Andy Cohen Live, where he said, “[I lost my virginity] at 13,” and admitted that the girl he had s*x with was 16. “All kids are pretty ― when you’re 13, and you’re a boy…or a girl…but boys are pretty on it,” he said about starting to have s*x at a young age.

Ian Somerhalder disclosed that his brother, who was seven years older, “was quite a Casanova” and that he discovered this through watching him while he amused girls. “He [used to teach me] all the right things to say. He used to have girls in his bedroom all the time, and what I did was, I went into the bottom corner of his window, and I pinched the Venetian blinds,” he revealed. “I pinched the blinds down so I’d have a clear view. I’d go outside, and I’d watch, and I learned a lot.” So now you know how Ian pulled off Damon Salvatore quite skillfully.

The Vampire Diaries actor also highlighted how s*x and everything have made it challenging to be a parent and how parents nowadays frequently have a double standard when it comes to boys and girls dating.

“It is so vastly unfair. All my friends who are guys who have sons are like, ‘Yeah, you’re going to get a date, yeah,’ while all the dads with daughters are like, ‘I will kill these little bastards.’ It’s so vastly unfair,” Ian Somerhalder added.

