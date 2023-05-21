Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp is all set to take over the world with her new series ‘The Idol’ also starring singer-songwriter The Weeknd in a prominent role. The 23-year-old has been constantly making headlines either on the personal front or for professional reasons. In a latest, it has been reported that the upcoming premiere of ‘The Idol’ is in a mess as Lily-Rose is anxious about speaking to the media as she feels journalists might twist her words.

Lily-Rose Depp recently made her relationship official with female rapper 070 Shake. This is the first time when Rose decided to go public with her relationship since her breakup with Timothee Chalamet three years ago. Scroll down to read more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a Twitter post by a journalist, Lily-Rose Depp does not want to face the media and also doesn’t want to address the nepo-baby claims she made earlier. The post also mentioned that the young actress does not want to talk about her new girlfriend 070 Shake too. “So basically The Idol premiere on Monday is in a state of f**king chaos because Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t want to do press because she’s afraid journalists are going to “twist her words around” and she’s still very much upset about the nepo baby piece so A24 is scrambling,” read the tweet. In the same thread, the journalist posted, “Also she doesn’t want to talk about 070 Shake.”

Take a look:

So basically The Idol premiere on Monday is in a state of fucking chaos because Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t want to do press because she’s afraid journalists are going to “twist her words around” and she’s still very much upset about the nepo baby piece so A24 is scrambling — LOUIS (@LouisPisano) May 20, 2023

Lily-Rose Depp in December 2022 addressed nepotism claims where she also discussed the challenges of growing up in the spotlight. The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis at the time said, “Nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part” adding, “The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff.”

Social media users were quick to react to the latest viral post as one user stated, “She wants all the privileges of being a nepo baby but none of the downsides. This is what happens when you live in a bubble where everyone tells you how amazing you are and you are never actually challenged or have to deal with the difficulties of real life.”

The next one said, “Super toxic and I’m disliking it” and another stated, “She thinks it’s a coinkidink that she’s the only 5 foot model on any runway she walks.” One user added, “She doesn’t have the juice to refuse to do promo. That’s a lot of her job whether she likes it or not. She just needs to do the work of having a good answer”

One person shared, “She’s not just not acknowledging them, but she is actively sticking her head in the ground in avoidance. Embrace it like Jamie Lee Curtis. If you’re any good, then you’ll eventually outgrow the label.”

Another said, “If it’s GOOD PR, you ideally don’t even realize it’s PR lol” and one concluded, “I can understand why she might be worried, but at the same time… girl, this is literally part of your job. All those money and she couldn’t invest them in a PR to advice her in what to say?”

Lily-Rose Depp also made news during Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard addressing why she chose to remain silent the entire time.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Citadel: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Show Features A ‘Get Between The Legs’ Joke About Kate Middleton, Amidst PC’s BFF-Vibes With Meghan Markle, Creates An Uproar On Social Media

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News