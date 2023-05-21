Priyanka Chopra Jonas returned to the small screen with Russo Brothers’ (Anthony & Joe) much-anticipated global spy thriller Citadel. The show which also stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci, dropped its third episode recently. However, ever since the latest episode was dropped online, it began to make headlines for some shocking reasons. In a shocking turn of events, Citadel’s 3rd episode consists of a crude joke about Princess Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, amid her close friendship with Meghan Markle.

Priyanka is known to be close to the Royal family. The actress has also made headlines when she was invited and attended friend Markle Duchess of Sussex, with Prince Harry. However, now she’s in the news owing to her latest show that features a show about the Duchess of Cambridge. For the unversed, the series is about two spies – Priyanka, who plays Nadia Sinh and Richard Madden, who plays Mason Kane/ Kyle Conroy, who have lost their memories and confront a notorious crime organization.

In the 3rd episode of Citadel, Nadia Sinh asks her partner Mason Kane (Richard Madden) to meet with crime leader Balduino Basto to discuss a deal with the military. During their meeting, Basto throwing shade at Kate Middleton, asks Madden’s character, “The chief of armed forces? You might as well have asked me how to get between the legs of the Duchess of Cambridge.”

Amid Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ friendship with Meghan Markle, her series’s jibe has shocked everyone. Ever since the episode has dropped, it’s has created an uproar on social media.

Well, earlier Princess Catherine hit the headlines when an early critic, who reviewed Halle Bailey’s movie The Little Mermaid, revealed that it references a couple of royal members, including Diana, Prince Harry’s late mother.

As of now, Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Citadel makers are yet to acknowledge the uproar and comment on the same.

