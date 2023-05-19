Janhvi Kapoor, popular for her vivacious nature and spirited persona, has delighted fans with a remarkable surprise. Today, she took to her social media platform to share a magical video promoting The Little Mermaid that left her fans wanting for more.

She steps into the magical world of Princess Ariel as a fan and magically fits into it for her young fans as she recites… ‘Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai hai….’

Janhvi Kapoor narrates the story of Princess Ariel to the kids who listen to the nursery rhyme in curiosity. While Janhvi narrates the story in her casuals, as soon as she reaches the climax, she turns into a pretty mermaid to promote The Little Mermaid.

The movie The Little Mermaid directed by Rob Marshall, features Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Noma Dumezweni, and Jude Akuwudike.

Disney India is set to release the film on May 26th, 2023, exclusively in English, captivating audiences in theaters with its wondrous tale.

