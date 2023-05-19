MC Stan turned out to be the winner of Bigg Boss 16 but it was Abdu Rozik who truly won hearts with his antics inside the house. The Tajikistan singer had to leave the show mid-way due to prior professional commitments and fans were left heartbroken. In fact, Salman Khan had announced his role in his latest Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but he was unfortunately edited out of the film. Scroll below to know what went wrong!

Abdu was the first contestant to be confirmed on Bigg Boss 16. During the press conference, Salman Khan not only announced his entry into the reality show but also revealed that Rozik will be a part of his film. Then titled Bhaijaan, fans were super excited until they eventually learnt that the Chota Bhaijaan singer is no longer a part of Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Breaking silence on his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan role, Abdu Rozik told Indian Express, “I did shoot for the film but there were some scenes that did not come out as well as expected. They wanted me to reshoot the scenes and needed another four days. But I was already inside the Bigg Boss house, and as you’d know, you are not allowed to leave the show once you are in.”

Abdu Rozik continued, “This is why I could not complete the shoot and so my parts were edited out. I had definitely shot for the film. Inshallah, I will soon be back with Salman bhai again in another film.”

For the unversed, Abdu was supposed to play ‘Chota gangster’ in Salman Khan’s film. He shares that he’s still in touch with the superstar. “I am still in touch with him. He is my bada bhaijaan, while I am chota bhaijaan. We are in touch via calls and messages. It’s all good and I love him,” he added.

