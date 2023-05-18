Indian television shows have a massive fanbase. From the Saas-Bahu drama to the concept of rebirth, Indian shows have it all. But, sometimes, some shows went beyond the concepts of physics, leaving us all wondering how things can happen, and one of these shows was Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. A clip from the show featuring Gopi Bahu and Rashi is going viral on social media, and you would want to see it.

While it has been years since the show ended, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya never fails to give netizens some viral content to laugh at. Earlier, artist Yashraj Mukhate’s version of ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ left the internet in splits. Now, Gopi accidentally making Rashi go blind is breaking the internet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Giaa Manek’s Gopi’s adventures in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya are surely unmissable. To date, fans often discuss the scene in which she washed her on-screen husband, Ahem Ji’s laptop, with detergent and water. But, this time, she dropped some lemons, and Rashi lost her eyesight.

In a clip going viral on Instagram, Gopi could be seen accidentally dropping a plate full of lemons from the first floor. A few lemons roll down to a pitcher pot, which falls on a plate of fruits. A few apples further roll down to switch on a fan, facing red chilli powder spread on a cot. The powder enters her eyes as Rashi arrives, leaving a cue of gasp and drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by राशि 🦚🕊️ (@rashixeditss)

Sharing the clip, an Instagram page named @rashixeditss wrote, “HOW TO BECOME BLIND IN ONE MINUTE” and added the track Ghoomar from Padmaavat in the background. A user reacted to the clip and wrote, “Final destination desi version,” while another penned, “Jab Star plus ki marji hoti h toh wahan sirf magic hota h , logic ni hota.”

A third user wrote, “Gopi could’ve just thrown the mirchi in her eyes straight 😭 physics ka bohot application kardiya.”

“Laws of physics left the chat,” wrote a fourth one.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Former Director Opposes Claims By Asit Kumarr Modi On Jennifer Mistry Being Abusive, Responds “My Shooting Has Never Suffered…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News