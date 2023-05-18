Paras Kalnawat has become a massive name in the television industry after his stint in Anupamaa became successful. He played the role of ‘Samar Shah’, who happened to be Rupali Ganguly’s son in the show, and due to unforeseen circumstances, the actor left the show mid-way, and his fans are still curious to know the reason behind the same. On to the series of new events, Paras did an AMA session on his Instagram, and when asked about why he left the show, the actor gave a shocking response to fans. Scroll below to read his reply to fans!

Paras is active and popular on social media, with over a million followers on Instagram. The actor is currently a part of Kundali Bhagya and often gives a sneak peek of his personal and professional life on the photo-sharing platform.

Now talking about his latest AMA, a fan asked Paras Kalnawat, “Why you leave Anupamaa,” on Instagram. Responding to the fan, the actor wrote, “I would always be thankful to the makers for giving me such a great show. But yaaron kahin pohochne ke liye kahin se nikalna zaroori hota hai and I believe I’m at a much better and peaceful place.”

Paras Kalnawat continued and added, “Honestly speaking 80% of the cast would want to exit if given an opportunity. Risk lene ki aur sahi ke liye ladne ki taaqat har kisi mein nahi hoti.”

Meanwhile, Anupamaa is one of the most famous television shows right now, which often rules the TRP chart because of its stellar storyline and cast.

What are your thoughts on Paras Kalnawat’s shocking response to a fan on why he left Anupamaa? Tell us in the space below.

